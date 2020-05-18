Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 51,048 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 171,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,118,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 196,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,499. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $425.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 115.46%. The business had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

