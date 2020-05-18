ReddCoin (RDD) Market Cap Reaches $50.99 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $50.99 million and approximately $546,098.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00785396 BTC.
- MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034195 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026944 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00212314 BTC.
- Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00145516 BTC.
- Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005809 BTC.
- Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001788 BTC.
- EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.
ReddCoin Profile
Buying and Selling ReddCoin
ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bleutrade, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Bisq, C-Patex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
