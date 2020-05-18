Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -131.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $27.91.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.