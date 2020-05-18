Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP):

5/12/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

5/12/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

5/11/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

5/1/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/30/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

4/26/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

4/17/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

3/24/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

NYSE:BIP opened at $39.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,071.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.