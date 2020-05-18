RBC Bearings (ROLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect RBC Bearings to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $110.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.58. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $185.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

