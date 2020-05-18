Rate3 (RTE) Market Cap Tops $513,921.27

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Rate3 has a total market cap of $513,921.27 and approximately $62,324.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Hotbit, DDEX and HADAX. During the last week, Rate3 has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.08 or 0.03489098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00054694 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031173 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Hotbit, BitForex, Coinrail, FCoin, Bibox, Ethfinex, DDEX, ABCC, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

