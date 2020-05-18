Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) versus FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) Financial Contrast

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Worldwide and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A FalconStor Software -9.85% -0.46% -2.07%

This table compares Rand Worldwide and FalconStor Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Worldwide $116.42 million 2.71 $2.62 million N/A N/A FalconStor Software $17.84 million 1.16 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

Rand Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rand Worldwide and FalconStor Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Rand Worldwide beats FalconStor Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions for the manufacturing, building design, engineering, infrastructure, and facilities management markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in four divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Enterprise Applications, and ASCENT – Center for Technical Knowledge. The company resells packaged design software, including Autodesk 2D and 3D computer aided design software for customers in the mechanical, architectural, and civil engineering sectors, as well as visualization and animation technology to companies in the media and entertainment industry; Autodesk data management software; and Archibus facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration. It also resells 3DExperience design software products; Leica 3D laser scanning equipment for the architectural, engineering, and construction sector; and ASCENT, a courseware for various engineering applications. In addition, the company offers professional services, including project-focused software implementations, software customization, data migration, computer aided design standards consulting, supplemental design staffing, drawing digitization, symbol library development, computational fluid dynamics analysis consulting, and thermal simulation, as well as training, technical support, and other consulting and professional services. It serves private companies, public corporations, government agencies, and educational institutions. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. It offers FalconStor Data Mastery Platform, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

