RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RDCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.
NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.67. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.43.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in RADCOM by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RADCOM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 303,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,916 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 345,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,330 shares during the period. 23.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.
