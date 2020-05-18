RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RDCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.67. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in RADCOM by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RADCOM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 303,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,916 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 345,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,330 shares during the period. 23.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

