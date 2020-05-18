Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.78.

NYSE DGX opened at $111.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.39. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,521.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 298,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 107,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

