Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Insider Sells $2,105,040.00 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) insider Peter Anevski sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $2,105,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,846,383.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 231.73. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.14.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 million. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $1,746,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $9,961,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $15,372,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
