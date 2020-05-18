Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Insider Sells $2,105,040.00 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) insider Peter Anevski sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $2,105,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,846,383.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 231.73. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.14.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 million. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PGNY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $1,746,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $9,961,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $15,372,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

