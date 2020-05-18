Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

