Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRE. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Green Street Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 439,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 154,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

DRE stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.