Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $109.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average is $127.67. The company has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

