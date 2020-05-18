Private Capital Group LLC Buys 597 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Nucor by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $38.07 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Nucor from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

