Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,185,000 after purchasing an additional 112,405 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

