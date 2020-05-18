Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) versus Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Head to Head Comparison

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) and Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Poxel and Bank Hapoalim, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poxel 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank Hapoalim 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Poxel and Bank Hapoalim’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poxel $88.11 million 1.69 $15.97 million N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim $4.46 billion 1.69 $720.56 million N/A N/A

Bank Hapoalim has higher revenue and earnings than Poxel.

Profitability

This table compares Poxel and Bank Hapoalim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poxel N/A N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim 16.33% 5.38% 0.46%

Volatility and Risk

Poxel has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Hapoalim has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bank Hapoalim shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank Hapoalim beats Poxel on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poxel

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with a primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles. The company is also developing PXL770, an adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase enzyme, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that controls body energy metabolism and treats chronic metabolic diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Poxel SA has a licensing agreement with Enyo Pharmaceuticals for the development of PXL007 (EYP001), an FXR agonist that is in Phase I study for the treatment of Hepatitis B. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Bank Hapoalim

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in the various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers infrastructure project, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; credit cards; and check settlement guaranteeing and discounting, direct sale-slips discounting, and factoring services. Further, it provides payment products; and payment clearing, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, issuance management, retirement planning, foreign exchange, and brokerage services. The company serves households, private-banking clients, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 230 branches, 523 external and 101 internal automatic teller machines, 309 external and 302 internal check-deposit machines, 87 information stations, and 281 self-service stations. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

