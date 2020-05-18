Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.80.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

PCH stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other news, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter worth $63,508,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 681,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 440,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,302,000 after purchasing an additional 241,315 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter worth $9,297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 207,609 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.