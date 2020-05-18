POPCHAIN Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $720,539.48 and approximately $992.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, GDAC and Bilaxy. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000907 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bit-Z, CoinBene, GDAC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

