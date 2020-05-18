Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $9.43 on Monday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $147,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,686.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 41,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $242,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,517.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.