Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €128.17 ($149.03).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

Shares of PFV stock opened at €155.60 ($180.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €143.60 and a 200-day moving average of €147.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.71. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €104.40 ($121.40) and a 1-year high of €163.30 ($189.88).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.