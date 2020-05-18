Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital raised Pets at Home Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pets at Home Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pets at Home Group to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pets at Home Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 275 ($3.62).

Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 238.70 ($3.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 145.30 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 317.08 ($4.17). The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 251.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.58.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

