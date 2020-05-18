PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POFCY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.93.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

