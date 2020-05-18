Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DVDCF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

DVDCF stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

