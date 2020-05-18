Performant Financial (PFMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) is scheduled to issue its Q1 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Performant Financial has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 17.83%. On average, analysts expect Performant Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.20. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PFMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 987,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $859,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.