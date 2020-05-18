Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Receives $8.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

PFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 18,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $86,098.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 100,250 shares of company stock worth $482,061. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $279.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.18 and a beta of 1.80. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.98%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.