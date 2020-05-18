Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Acquires $499,986.00 in Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 27,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.31.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,590,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

