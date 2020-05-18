Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 162 ($2.13) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 150.60 ($1.98).

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

Learning Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 129.24 ($1.70) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.01. Learning Technologies Group has a 52 week low of GBX 79.50 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 174.40 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56.

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 318,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £407,957.76 ($536,645.30).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.