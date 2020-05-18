Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 658 ($8.66) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rightmove currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 502.85 ($6.61).

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 502.95 ($6.62) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 486.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 589.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 373.10 ($4.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35). The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Rightmove will post 1954.9999405 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

In other Rightmove news, insider Andrew Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

