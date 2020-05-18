Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INF. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Informa from GBX 791 ($10.41) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on Informa from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price (down previously from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 708.82 ($9.32).

INF opened at GBX 424 ($5.58) on Thursday. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 326.70 ($4.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 433.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 680.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a GBX 15.95 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.28%.

In related news, insider Stephen Davidson bought 1,600 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £7,520 ($9,892.13). Also, insider Derek Mapp bought 2,964 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.77) per share, for a total transaction of £13,011.96 ($17,116.50).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

