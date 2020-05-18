PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 47.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,715 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PDL BioPharma by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PDLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PDL BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

PDLI stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 13.21. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $382.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.86.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

