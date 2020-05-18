Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $159.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Paypal traded as high as $149.18 and last traded at $147.06, with a volume of 1249916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.51.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $170.83 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average of $110.37.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.