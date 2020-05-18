Particl Trading 92.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Particl has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $57,991.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Particl has traded 92.6% higher against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00007224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000533 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,614,016 coins and its circulating supply is 9,053,071 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars.

