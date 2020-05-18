Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $230.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.41.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.02. 390,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,932. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.21. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan bought 8,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 311,654 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 128,819 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

