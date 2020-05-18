Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Receives $12.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OEC. Barclays downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of OEC stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $21.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $427.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.46 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 66.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lorin Crenshaw acquired 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $108,707.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,138.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $47,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,997.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,600 shares of company stock worth $293,569.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.