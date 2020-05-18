Origin Sport Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.18 million and $705,141.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000904 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

