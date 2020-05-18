Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OTLK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $0.74 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 731.1% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 3,232,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27,946 shares during the period. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

