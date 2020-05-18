Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.73.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $101.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.53. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $8,933,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

