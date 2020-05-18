Oppenheimer Raises Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $70.00

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.25.

NASDAQ BL opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90. Blackline has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackline will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $467,639.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,485 shares of company stock valued at $16,216,061. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackline by 0.5% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Blackline by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Blackline by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Blackline by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackline by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

