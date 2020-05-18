Opera (OPRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect Opera to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Opera has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $129.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.11 million. Opera had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, analysts expect Opera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $5.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Opera has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $576.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Opera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Opera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Opera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

