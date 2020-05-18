Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $80.00 at KeyCorp

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s current price.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $73.45 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917. Corporate insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

