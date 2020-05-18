Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $80.00 at KeyCorp

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s current price.
OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.94.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $73.45 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98.
In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917. Corporate insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
