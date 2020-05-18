Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.21.

OKTA stock opened at $181.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $183.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -102.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.56.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,137.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,486 shares of company stock worth $47,993,602. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Okta by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after acquiring an additional 136,687 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Okta by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Okta by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

