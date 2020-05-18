NuBits 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. NuBits has a market cap of $757,170.63 and $2.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NuBits alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.20 or 0.02060147 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00084587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00170695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.