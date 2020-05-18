Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives $41.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

NUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. 25,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

