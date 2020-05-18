NTN Buzztime (NTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTN opened at $1.39 on Monday. NTN Buzztime has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

