Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Novavax from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novavax will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Novavax by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Novavax by 4.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

