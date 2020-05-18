Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Upgraded at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,984,000 after buying an additional 45,798 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

