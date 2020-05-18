Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEYUF. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $14.45. 14,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,810. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.91.

