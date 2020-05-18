Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KEYUF. Wells Fargo & Co raised Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,810. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $27.57.

