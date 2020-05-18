NiSource’s (NI) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their market perform rating on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.82.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,524,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,486,000 after acquiring an additional 429,701 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $237,211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in NiSource by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,637,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,786,000 after acquiring an additional 490,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,693,000 after acquiring an additional 61,414 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.