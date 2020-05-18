Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nice to $182.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Nice from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nice from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.64.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $172.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. Nice has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $183.42.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Nice by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,133,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Nice by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,407,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,640,000 after purchasing an additional 71,776 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nice by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,998,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 74,829 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nice by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,682,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,591,000 after purchasing an additional 44,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nice by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,631,000 after purchasing an additional 327,948 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

